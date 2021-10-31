Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale 2021: Check Offers On Phones, Laptops, And Earphones

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is live and offers huge discounts on popular products from all segments, including electronics. Starting from October 28, 2021, there are huge discounts and additional bank offers on products from companies such as HP, Asus, Apple, Nothing, Fossil and Samsung. Keep reading to know about the best deals on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 on phones, laptops and earphones.

While many people are working from home, they must require versatile devices to carry out their day-to-day professional tasks. it is just the right time to purchase such devices from Flipkart, as the prices are lower than ever. That being said, given below are the best deals on phones, laptops, earphones that are successful in their respective categories and have received a huge price cut from Flipkart. Along with the discounted price, consumers can also get an additional discount using SBI credit cards.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 deals

Best deals on phones

Samsung Galaxy F12 with 6.5" HD+ display, 48MP quad rear camera, 6000 mAh battery and 4/64GB is available at Rs.9,499, down from its original price of Rs. 12,999, offering a 26% discount.

Motorola G60 is available at Rs. 15,999 (inclusive of offers) during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. The smartphone comes with a 6.8" 120Hz HDR10 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 832G chipset and a 108MP primary rear camera.

Samsung F42 5G is currently available at Rs.17,999 during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. Samsung has launched quite a lot of new smartphones lately, and Galaxy F42 5G is one of them. The 5G smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 6.6" FHD+ 90 Hz display and a 64MP triple rear camera.

Poco F3 GT with 6.67" FHD+ display, 64MP triple rear camera, 5065 mAh battery and 8/128GB memory is available at Rs. 28,999, down from its original price of Rs. 34,999, offering a 17% discount.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone Se 2020 are available at decent deals.

Best deals on laptops

Acer Aspire 7 with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 10th generation, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 is priced at Rs. 49,990, down from its original price of Rs. 89,999, offering a 44% discount.

Asus TUF F15 with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 10th generation, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and 4GB of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is available at Rs. 57,990, down from its original price of Rs. 89,990, offering a 35% discount.

Asus TUF Gaming with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7 11th generation, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD, and 4GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 is available at Rs. 89,990, down from its original price of Rs. 1,36,990, offering a 34% discount.

Best deals on earphones

The Mivi DeuPods M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset is currently available at Rs. 799, down from its original price of Rs. 2,999, offering a 73% discount.

Boult Audio AirBass GearPods with 32H playtime is currently available at Rs.1,199, down from their original price of Rs. 5,999, offering an 80% discount.

Dizo GoPods with environmental noise cancellation are currently available at Rs. 899, down from its original price of Rs. 2,499, offering a 64% discount.

Noise Air Buds Mini truly wireless earphones are currently at Rs. 999, down from its original price of Rs. 2,999, offering a 66% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently available at Rs. 4,990, down from its original price of Rs. 15,990, offering a discount of 68%.

Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earphones are available at Rs. 5,499, down from its original price of Rs. 7,299, offering a discount of 24%.

Image: FLIPKART