Google Working On YouTube 'Channel Stores', To Bring Several Streaming Services Onboard

Google is planning to launch a service similar to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, where it would allow users to subscribe to third-party streaming platforms. The company is willing to do so via YouTube by opening a YouTube "Channel Store". Until now, YouTube offers users YouTube Premium, which is a subscription-based service that comes with some benefits.

YouTube could soon launch third-party streaming via the Channel Store

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, YouTube is gearing up to launch an online store for streaming video services. The company has also renewed its stake with entertainment companies for participating in the platform. The new YouTube Channel Store could come out this fall and as per the report, the company has been working on the feature for at least 18 months now.

It is important to mention here that YouTube TV comes with some streaming platforms integrated such as HBO, AMC+, Showtime and many others. However, the service is only available in the United States. If Google gets in more entertainment companies and their shows on board, it would certainly look for a global launch, rather than keeping the service local.

As mentioned by Wall Street Journal "The pitch is that the new YouTube channel store would offer great marketing for streaming services because consumers could watch trailers of shows or movies free on YouTube and then easily pay to subscribe to the service."

What does this mean for end users?

Firstly, users are already familiar with how YouTube works as they have been using the platform for several years now, in multiple devices such as their smartphones, laptop, tablets and even television. Secondly, if YouTube brings third-party streaming services on board, it would be a one-stop solution for users who want to watch both produced content and content generated by other fellow users.