IPhone SE (2020) Currently Available For Rs 15,948 On Flipkart: How To Purchase?

Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone SE 5G at the upcoming Peak Performance event on March 8, 2022. Ahead of the launch, the iPhone SE 2020 (64GB) has received a heavy discount on Flipkart. While writing this report, the iPhone SE 2020 (64GB) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 30,298, down from the original price of Rs. 39,900. However, interested consumers can get the iPhone SE 2020 at an even lower price. Keep reading to know how.

During the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale on Flipkart, which will end today, iPhone SE 2020 is available for Rs. 30,298. On top of this price, buyers can trade in their old smartphone to get a discount of up to Rs. 14,800, which brings the effective price of iPhone SE 2020 to Rs. 15,498. At such an affordable price, users will get the latest iOS 15 experience, an excellent rear-facing camera that supports image stabilization and Apple's iconic Touch ID sensor.

Upon checking the exchange price with Apple's iPhone 11, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 10,800 on the exchange of the smartphone. Further, the exchange credit would also depend upon the storage of the product. Nonetheless, the iPhone SE 2020 is a great option for people who are looking to purchase a new yet affordable iPhone that supports all the latest software features.

iPhone SE (2020) specifications

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display that supports maximum brightness of 625 nits. Under the hood, the iPhone SE 2020 comes with Apple's A13 Bionic chipset which is based on 7nm fabrication technology. Apple A13 Bionic is a hexa-core processor that is equipped with an Apple quad-core GPU. Additionally, the iPhone ships in three different storage models, including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB RAM.

As far as optics are concerned, the iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 12MP rear camera that supports optical image stabilization, which is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. On the front panel, the iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 7MP front camera that supports video recording up to 1080p. Additionally, the front panel of the smartphone has Apple's Touch ID sensor. Further, it has a 1,821 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging.