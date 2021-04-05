Last Updated:

Next IPhone Sale On Flipkart: Buy IPhone 11 With Exciting Discount Offers

Next iPhone sale on Flipkart explained. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 11 sale on the e-commerce website. Read more.

Flipkart is undoubtedly one of the biggest e-commerce companies in India with numerous sale offers and discounts running on the site throughout the year. Similarly, this April, the Walmart-owned application is offering mind-blowing mobile sale offers to its customers with the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. That is the reason why many buyers are interested in knowing the next iPhone sale on Flipkart. If you have been wondering about the iPhone Sale date, offers, discounts and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale date

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will start on April 7 and is said to run till April 11, 2021. The Flipkart Sale will provide customers with whopping site-wide discount offers on smartphones, especially on Apple iPhone 11.  

Next iPhone sale on Flipkart

The next iPhone Sale on Flipkart brings iPhone 11 at some really cool offers. Equipped with a 12 MP dual camera setup and A13 bionic chipset, the 64 GB storage variant of this iPhone model will be made available for sale at Rs 46,999 at a whopping discount of Rs 5000 for its customers. 

iPhone 11 specifications and features

Below is the list of the specifications and features of the Apple iPhone 11 -

  • RAM - 64 GB RAM
  • Operating System - iOS v13.0
  • Processor - Apple A13 Bionic
  • Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP
  • Front Camera - 12 MP
  • Battery - 3110 mAh
  • Quick Charging - Fast - 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Display - 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Screen Resolution - 828 x 1792 pixels
  • Aspect Ratio - 19.5:9 ratio
  • Pixel density - 324 ppi density
  • Screen Size - 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
  • Dimensions - 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
  • Weight - 194 grams
  • Build - Back - Gorilla Glass
  • Colours - Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow
  • Waterproof - Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meters),
  • IP rating - IP68
  • Internal Memory - 64 GB
  • Expandable Memory - No

