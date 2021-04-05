Next IPhone Sale On Flipkart: Buy IPhone 11 With Exciting Discount Offers

Flipkart is undoubtedly one of the biggest e-commerce companies in India with numerous sale offers and discounts running on the site throughout the year. Similarly, this April, the Walmart-owned application is offering mind-blowing mobile sale offers to its customers with the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. That is the reason why many buyers are interested in knowing the next iPhone sale on Flipkart. If you have been wondering about the iPhone Sale date, offers, discounts and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale date

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will start on April 7 and is said to run till April 11, 2021. The Flipkart Sale will provide customers with whopping site-wide discount offers on smartphones, especially on Apple iPhone 11.

Next iPhone sale on Flipkart

The next iPhone Sale on Flipkart brings iPhone 11 at some really cool offers. Equipped with a 12 MP dual camera setup and A13 bionic chipset, the 64 GB storage variant of this iPhone model will be made available for sale at Rs 46,999 at a whopping discount of Rs 5000 for its customers.

iPhone 11 specifications and features

Below is the list of the specifications and features of the Apple iPhone 11 -

RAM - 64 GB RAM

Operating System - iOS v13.0

Processor - Apple A13 Bionic

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP

Front Camera - 12 MP

Battery - 3110 mAh

Quick Charging - Fast - 50 % in 30 minutes

Display - 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution - 828 x 1792 pixels

Aspect Ratio - 19.5:9 ratio

Pixel density - 324 ppi density

Screen Size - 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Dimensions - 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

Weight - 194 grams

Build - Back - Gorilla Glass

Colours - Black, Green, Purple, Red, White and Yellow

Waterproof - Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 2 meters),

IP rating - IP68

Internal Memory - 64 GB

Expandable Memory - No

Promo Image ~ Flipkart App