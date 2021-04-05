Next IPhone Sale On Flipkart: Buy IPhone 11 With Exciting Discount Offers

Quick links:
iPhone 11 Flipkart App
Flipkart is undoubtedly one of the biggest e-commerce companies in India with numerous sale offers and discounts running on the site throughout the year. Similarly, this April, the Walmart-owned application is offering mind-blowing mobile sale offers to its customers with the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. That is the reason why many buyers are interested in knowing the next iPhone sale on Flipkart. If you have been wondering about the iPhone Sale date, offers, discounts and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will start on April 7 and is said to run till April 11, 2021. The Flipkart Sale will provide customers with whopping site-wide discount offers on smartphones, especially on Apple iPhone 11.
The next iPhone Sale on Flipkart brings iPhone 11 at some really cool offers. Equipped with a 12 MP dual camera setup and A13 bionic chipset, the 64 GB storage variant of this iPhone model will be made available for sale at Rs 46,999 at a whopping discount of Rs 5000 for its customers.