Purchasing A Refurbished IPhone From Flipkart? Keep These Things In Mind

Before investing in a refurbished smartphone on Flipkart, it is important to note that the platform sells smartphones in four grades. Find more details here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Buying a refurbished iPhone from Flipkart? Keep these things in mind

Flipkart has listed refurbished iPhones and Android flagships at up to 76% discount from the original price. Refurbished devices are those that have been purchased and used by someone else in the past and given back to companies in exchange for other devices. While one might be concerned about the quality of these iPhones and Android smartphones, Flipkart is offering either a three or six-month warranty on these sets. 

Generally, iPhones last for about six to seven years and due to this, users can get their hands on iPhones from 2017 or 2018 at affordable prices. Models like iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and even iPhone X should last customers for another couple of years as Apple provides extended software support. Similarly, in the Android ecosystem, Pixel models and Samsung flagships from two or three years back can be bought online at discounted prices as refurbished products. 

Flipkart refurbished smartphones buying guide

Before investing in a refurbished smartphone on Flipkart, it is important to note that the platform sells smartphones in four grades. In descending order of condition, the smartphones are sold as 'unboxed - new like', 'refurbished - superb', 'refurbished - good', and 'refurbished - good'. It is always better to purchase the 'new like' category of refurbished smartphones. Ofcourse customers are not going to get new smartphones, but they will get models with minimum to no signs of physical wear and tear. 

List of refurbished smartphones on Flipkart

  • Apple iPhone 6s (Space Grey, 32GB) - Rs. 11,999
  • Apple iPhone SE (Silver, 32 GB) - Rs. 9,999
  • Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB) - Rs. 14,499
  • Apple iPhone 8 (Space Grey, 64GB) - Rs. 17,999
  • Google Pixel 3a (Just Black, 64GB) - Rs, 9,998
  • Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 64GB) - Rs. 13,999

Similarly, those who wish to purchase new iPhone models should lookout for deals on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and other retailers such as Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma and others. More often than not, some or the other offer is available for the latest iPhones models and users can get a substantial discount using a particular bank's card or other payment methods. 

