3080 Ti Vs 3070 Ti: Differences Between The New Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics Cards

Nvidia has recently added two video cards to its enormous lineup; the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Both were released by the company on May 31, and the former has made it to the stores as well. However, both of them have major differences when it comes to performance and usability. Keep reading this article for an RTX 3080 Ti vs 3070 Ti comparison and other details about the Nvidia graphics card.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Available From June 3, 2021 June 10, 2021 Clock Speed up to 1.67Ghz up to 1.77Ghz CUDA Cores 10,240 6,144 Memory 12GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6X RTX 3080 Ti Price: $1,199 RTX 3070 Ti Price: $599

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti vs 3070 Ti

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti sits between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. Along with 10,240 CUDA cores and a clock speed of up to 1.67Ghz, the RTX 3080 Ti is based on Nvidia's 8nm Ampere architecture. It comes with 80 second-generation RT cores and 320 third-generation tensor cores, with 2 times throughput. On the other hand, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has 6,144 CUDA cores and a clock speed of up to 1.77Ghz based on Ampere architecture. While the former has 12GB of GDDR6X RAM with a 384-bit bus, the latter ships with 8 GB of GDDR6X RAM with a 256-bit bus.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a flagship Nvidia graphics card that offers top-of-the-line performance. The AI capabilities make the RTX 3080 Ti one of the best video cards out there. Meanwhile, the RTX 3070 Ti targets a separate market segment, with a performance good enough for professional gamers or streamers. Both the Nvidia graphics cards support Reflex Latency, DLSS, and Ray Tracing.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti Price vs 3070 Ti Price

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition is priced at $1,199, which is around $300 less than the RTX 3090. In the Indian market, the video card would be available from Rs. 1,22,000. On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition is priced at $599, which is Rs. 61,000 in India. While the former is out in the market from June 3, 2021, the latter would make its debut on June 10, 2021.

IMAGE: NVIDIA WEBSITE