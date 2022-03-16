After Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 delisted from Geekbench, read details here

A few days ago, Geekbench delisted the Samsung Galaxy S22 series for manipulating benchmark scores. In multiple tests, it was found out that Samsung's latest flagship was delivering selective performance. While the smartphones performed well in the performance test on Geekbench, the Game Optimization Service on these devices limited the performance on other apps such as video games.

According to a new report by Android Police, the performance throttling issue is not limited to Samsung's latest smartphones. It also affects the latest Android tablets launched by the company - the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The publication has shared performance scores that show a clear difference. For instance, when the Geekbench package identifier is changed to Genshin Impact which is a popular game, the tablets do not perform as well as they do in the benchmarking tests.

Thanks to @AndroidPolice, we became aware that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 makes performance decisions based on application identifiers rather than application behavior. We've delisted the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 from our Android Benchmark chart. https://t.co/DlbWr2E6l3 — Geekbench (@geekbench) March 14, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is manipulating benchmark scores as well

On Tab S8 Ultra, running the Geekbench test with the identifier of Genchin Impact results in a score of 925 points on the single-core test and 2,709 on the multi-core test. Whereas, upon running Geekbench, the tablet scores 1,127 points in the single-core test and 2,889 points on the multi-core test. This shows that there is a difference of 18-24% in the single-core CPU performance and a 6-11% difference in the multi-core CPU performance.

Upon verifying this, Geekbench itself announced that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 "makes performance decisions based on the application identifiers rather than application behaviour" and hence the platform has decided to ban the Tab S8 from its benchmark chart. This could have some serious repercussions for the South Korean tech giant as it has already been sued in its native market for misleading consumers and providing selective performance on the Galaxy S22 series.

Most recently, Samsung has acknowledged the issue of performance throttling on its smartphones. In a statement to The Verge, a Samsung spokesperson has mentioned that the company values the feedback it has received about its products. Samsung has also rolled out an update in the Korean market that fixes performance issues with Galaxy S22 series. However, Geekbench has banned all the Galaxy S22, S21, S20 and S10 devices from its platform, alleging the company of benchmark manipulation.