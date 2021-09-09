Ahead Of IPhone 13 Launch, Apple Teases IOS 15 Key Features Via Tips App; Read Details

Apple has started floating notifications for the iOS 15 launch, which is coming soon for eligible devices. The notification via Tips applications allows users to discover the new features coming to their devices. Among other features, the Focus Mode, Voice Isolation, Live Text in Photos, Safari Tab Groups were teased through the iOS 15 previous on Apple devices.

Apple had also announced an event on 14 September 14. However, there is no official confirmation about the product that will be launched at the event. That being said, Apple might align the official public launch of iOS 15 with the global iPhone 13 launch. The notification that takes users on the iOS 15 preview reads "See what's coming in iOS 15. Learn about new features that will help you stay connected and find focus."

iOS 15 key features

Voice Isolation : The new and improved FaceTime on iOS 15 will come with a Voice Isolation feature, which will allow users to reduce background noise and clearly capture their voice. There's also a Wide Spectrum feature that captures voice from a wider area and is suitable for group FaceTime sessions.

Shared with You: This will allow users to see the information that has been shared with them. The feature shows photos, music websites and other content that has been shared with the user through messages.

Notification Profiles : Along with iOS 15, users will be able to set multiple profiles including work, personal, sleep or exercise. The feature will show notifications that are allowed in a profile, letting the user stay focused.

Notification Summary: Yet another feature that will combine a group of notifications on the smartphone and show them under titles such as "Your Evening Summary." From what it looks like, the feature might group together the notifications that share a common timeframe and show them at once to the user.

Apple Maps on iOS 15 will show AR-based directions by overlaying digital signboards on the camera's live feed.

Safari Tab Groups will allow users to keep related tabs together and switch between them.

Select text in a photo: Users will be able to select text directly from a photo without the need for an external application.

