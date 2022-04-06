AirPods Pro Could Be Discontinued As Apple May Launch AirPods Pro 2 Later This Year

Apple might launch a new AirPods Pro model later this year. The information comes from renowned Apple tipster and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company is also decreasing the production of the third generation of AirPods launched last year due to less demand. Keep reading to know more about how Apple could launch a new AirPods model in the second half of this year.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that the company has cut down AirPods (3rd generation) production for the second and third quarters of the year by 30%. Kuo adds that this is a result of poor product segmentation and differentiation from the older AirPods (2nd generation). It is important to mention that while the AirPods (3rd generation) were launched in 2021, the AirPods (2nd generation) were launched in 2019.

Apple could discontinue AirPods Pro later this year

Additionally, the Apple analyst also says that the AirPods Pro can be discontinued in the second half of 2022 as Apple could launch the AirPods Pro 2. Kuo clearly mentions that "AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launched Airpods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake."As of now, the AirPods (2nd generation) are priced on the official Apple India website for Rs. 14,100 and the AirPods Pro are priced at Rs. 26,300.

After the recent hike in customs duty by the Indian government, Apple has increased the price of its AirPods in the country. These prices are already reflected on the official Indian website of the company. From what it looks like, the Cupertino-based company has hiked the prices of Apple AirPods (2nd generation), Apple AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Keep reading to know more about the hike in prices of AirPods by Apple India.

