Alienware X Series Gaming Laptops, Alienware X15 And X17 Have Been Unveiled

Gaming has developed drastically in recent years, with almost every person participating in some form of gaming. Gaming can be executed through a number of platforms such as PCs, Gaming Laptops, Consoles, Mobile, and more. The player needs to choose which is the best platform for their gaming experience. Alienware is coming up with a whole new series of gaming laptops that will help enrich the gaming experience of any player. Many players wish to learn more about Alienware X Series.

Alienware X Series

The Alienware X Series has now released, and the company aims to provide bold innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality through these devices. The thinnest range of Alienware Gaming Laptops is now available, and they are available in two sizes, 15 inches, and 17 inches. They have been named Alienware X15 and Alienware X17 respectively. The new range of laptops will hope to provide the epitome of performance, never seen before cooling technology, and on top of it all the smallest form factor thanks to their partnership with Intel. The Alienware X Series Specifications will provide people with a better idea of what the device has got under the hood.

Alienware X Series Specifications

The latest performance technologies for gamers featuring 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs– up to a 3080. x15 and x17 support a maximum graphics power of 110W and 165W, respectively.

Thermal Control Circuit offset (TCC offset) lets the user set a “cruise control” limit to the CPU temperature, so that they can work and play with the cruise control limit working to help assure that the system CPU temperature will remain within their defined range.

The users can select from five Tailored Power States according to their needs, including Full Speed (max power), performance mode (graphics priority), balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), battery saver (low-temperature priority), and quiet mode (acoustics priority).

Available as an option on the x17, the CHERRY MX keyboard is a 3.5mm ultra-low-profile design that allows the user to press deeper with more emphasis, incorporating German stainless-steel mechanical components for a tactile experience.

DirectX Raytracing vibrantly brings the user’s favorite games to life in tandem with the latest panel technologies ranging from incredible FHD 360Hz speed to 4K-UHD HDR400. All of the X-series configurations include a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric logins. Various panel options also include our ComfortView Plus, hardware-based, low-blue-light technology to help reduce eye strain without sacrificing display quality.

AlienFX stadium lighting goes bolder through advanced LED technology with up to 100 micro-LEDs on the x17 (90 on the x15), designed as an independent and programmable lighting zone that gamers can personalize through the Alienware Command Center.

To maximize portability, the first Alienware-branded 240W power adapter provides gamers with a small and light form factor, making gaming on the go easy.

As an extension of Dell’s 2030 Moonshot Goals, the X-Series comes directly to the user’s door inside sustainable packaging made from 92% recycled or renewable materials.

Alienware X Series Price and Availability

Limited config available on Jun. 1 and full config on Jun. 15

Starting Price: $1,999.99 (x15), $2,099.99 (x17)

IMAGE:NEOWINFEED TWITTER