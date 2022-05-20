Amazon Fire 7 And Fire 7 Kids Launched In US: Check Specifications And Price Here

Amazon has released two new tablets in the United States. The models are called Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids. The tablets are affordable, come with a 7-inch IPS and start from $59.99. Interestingly, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids is more expensive than the regular model. Keep reading to know more about the Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids specifications and availability.

Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids specifications

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1.024 x 600 pixels. The tablet comes in two models, one with 16GB of storage and the other with 32GB of storage. Both the models support 1TB of microSD card so users can expand storage. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a quad-core processor that is up to 30% faster than the processor of the previous generation of the tablet. Additionally, the tablet has 2GB of RAM.

The battery on Amazon Fire 7 is said to last for up to 10 hours so that users can stream their favourite content and read the book they want. However, it takes up to four hours to charge, which might be too long for some users. Apart from this, the tablet has a 2MP camera on the front and the back panel. Further, the tablet also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, power button and volume rockers on the right side.

While the specifications of the Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids are similar, the Fire 7 Kids comes with two years of 'Worry-free' guarantee and a one-year subscription to content on Amazon Kids+. Additionally, the tablet comes with a protective case around the main body which will protect it from accidental drops and easy-to-use parental control options. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids is available in three colours, including Red, Purple and Blue.

Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids availability

The Amazon Fire 7 is available to pre-order for residents in the United States. It is available to pre-order from Amazon for $59.99. The affordable tablet comes in three different colours including Black, Denim and Rose Colours. On the other hand, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids is available to pre-order for $109.99. Both the tablets will be released on June 29, 2022 and start shopping from the same date.