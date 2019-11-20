Amazon’s Echo Flex Can Put Alexa In Every Corner Of Your Home, Costs Rs 2,999 

Amazon wants Alexa to be at the center of all your smart home needs – there are absolutely no two ways about it. It has launched a slew of Echo smart speakers in India for the purpose. But here’s the thing, the Echo with its wires and cables and the fact that it requires a steady surface to keep its feet on, can’t fit in everywhere. That’s where the newly launched Echo Flex comes into the picture.

The goal of the Echo Flex is simple. The Echo Flex has been designed to put Alexa in every corner of your home. No wires, no cables required. You don’t even have to find a convenient place to put it. That’s what makes it possibly the most thought-out product in Amazon’s product portfolio right now.

The Echo Flex is essentially a plug-and-play affair. But unlike Amazon’s other Echo smart speakers, the Echo Flex plugs into any electrical wall socket, “making it perfect for spaces where power cords can be a hassle like the hallway or a bathroom.”

Not only can the Echo Flex do your run of the mill Echo stuff like switching on the lights as you enter your home or turn off the AC as you leave the room, all using voice commands, it also doubles as a charger for your mobile devices. At its one end lies a USB-A port that, in addition to charging your phone, opens the thing up to instant modularity.

In the US, Amazon also sells dedicated Echo Flex accessories like a motion sensor and a night light that enhances its use case. Sadly, Amazon isn’t bringing them to India just yet.

“We are happy to introduce Echo Flex for users in India to access Alexa even more conveniently now from any room in the house. Our customers are looking for more options on where they can place Echo devices across their homes. We heard them. With its compact form, Echo Flex can be plugged in directly into an electrical socket to provide all functionalities of an Echo device,” Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices said in a statement.

The unique form factor and modularity aren’t the Echo Flex’s only highlights. Launched at a price of Rs 2,999, the Echo Flex “is the most affordable way to voice control compatible smart home devices.” Pre-orders are now open, and Amazon will start shipping the Echo Flex from December 10. For a limited period, buyers will be eligible to get a Wipro 9W Smart LED bulb worth Rs 2,099 for free with the Echo Flex.

