Apple AirPods Pro 2 design allegedly leaked, might come with speaker grills at the bottom

Apple launched a new pair of AirPods during the Unleashed event on October 18, 2021, called the Apple AirPods 3 or AirPods 3rd Generation. However, the wireless earphones by Apple do not come with active noise cancellation, placing them beneath the AirPods Pro in the wireless earphones ecosystem. Since Apple AirPods Pro did not receive an update this year, enthusiasts and experts are speculating that Apple will launch a new AirPods Pro model in 2022.

According to a report by Macrumors, Apple is currently working on the second generation of AirPods Pro, which will now follow AirPods 3 and be revealed in 2022. Additionally, the report also features alleged AirPods Pro 2022 leaked images, which are sent to the publication by an unverifiable source who claims that the images are from an internal source in Apple. That being said, AirPods Pro 2 seem to have a similar design as the original AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 might come with a speaker grill at the bottom

As mentioned in the report, the alleged Apple AirPods Pro 2 do not have an optical sensor that is located on the underside of the AirPods Pro. Since Apple has incorporated skin-detection sensors in the AirPods 3, it might be a possibility that Apple features the same in AirPods Pro 2. While the earbuds are more or less the same as the original version, the charging case is what catches more attention. Since the company has not revealed its plan regarding the device, AirPods Pro 2 release date is not available yet. Following are the changes that are evident from the images shared in the report.

For instance, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 case appears to have speaker holes at the bottom, which has never been seen in the entire lineup of Apple AirPods. The report mentions that these speaker holes are in line with Apple's Find My feature that will be extended to both the earbuds and its case along with iOS 16, implying that both can be found out separately. If the report turns out to be true, Apple AirPods 2 charging case will be able to play sounds so that users can locate it. The case seems to have a metal loop in the side for attaching straps or AirPods covers, which has not been featured in AirPods yet. Stay tuned for the latest technology news.

