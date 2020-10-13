Apple Event Live Blog: IPhone 12 Mini - Smaller Than IPhone 6 But Still Larger Than IPhone

With the James Bond theme song raising anticipation, Apple launches the iPhone 12 Mini in style!
It the same iPhone 12, just smaller. With a 5.4” screen, the iPhone 12 Mini slightly smaller than the iPhone 6 but still larger than the iPhone 5.
One of the much-awaited updates for photography lovers, the iPhone 12 comes with Night Mode. Finally! With one ultrawide camera on the back and one on the front, the main iPhone 12 camera now comes with an aperture larger than ever.
The iPhone 12 camera will now enable more light to be captured in a single shot. The new aperture upgrade will also power Night Mode Time Lapse.
The iPhone 12's 'Ceramic Shield' display is said to be “tougher than any smartphone glass”. With four times better drop performance, Apple is touting the iPhone 12 as the most reliable iPhone ever!
Also with 'Smart Data Mode', the iPhone 12 comes with the ability to drop down to 4G for battery saving as required.
Moving on to the much-awaited iPhone update, Apple showcases the iPhone 12 with 5G technology.
“Each generation of cellular network technology on iPhone has enabled breakthrough innovations… and 5G is the most exciting step yet,” said Tim Cook at the 'Hi, Speed' event.
Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon, takes over to talk more about 5G. Dubbed 'UltraWideband 5G', the new iPhone 12 technology is extremely fast! The iPhone 12 comes with an OLED screen.
Apple kicks start 'Hi, Speed' event with the launch of HomePod Mini. With a promise of privacy, Apple chief Tim Cook unveils the ultra-smart home speaker powered with Siri.
Using Siri, HomePod intelligently becomes a stereo pair. With iPhone deep integration, you can play music, send messages, check for calendar updates and more. Taking it one step further, Home Pod comes with an intercom feature that lets users connect with their family across a network of interlinked HomePods, as well as their Apple Watches, iPhones and other Apple devices.
Apple Inc is set to host its virtual event titled 'Hi, Speed' in a couple of minutes, wherein the tech giant is slated to launch four iPhone 12 models.
The company held a similar event in September, where it launched Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4th Gen, iPad 8th Gen, etc. Usually, Apple unveils its new iPhone models in the September event, but this time around due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the company had to delay the release.
The Apple event will be streamed across various platforms like the company's official website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV App. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. PDT and like the September event, it is expected to be a high-production pre-recorded show.
