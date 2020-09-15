Apple Event Live Blog: After Apple Watch Series 6, Comes Apple Watch SE

Keeping up with COVID-19 times, the Time Flies event kick-started with interesting updates to the Apple Watch. The new Apple Watch Series 6 comes with blood oxygen and pulse symmetry measuring capabilities.

With the new oximeter sensor, Apple Watch Series 6 can measure your blood oxygen in just 15 seconds. The device can store historic readings, including periodic data measured during sleep.

What else to expect from the Apple event?

Anticipation, leaks, and the hype for this event are quite high. Here's what you can expect from the Apple event:

iOS 14: This is one of the heavily anticipated software updates by Apple. This new OS will redesign quite a few things from Apple's UI and provide the users with a breath of fresh air with this update.

New iPad Air: The iPad air has undergone a major design rehaul. The device will now look and feel a lot more like its older and more expensive counterpart -- the iPad pro. The new device is also going to have an edge-to-edge display and will see the relocation of the Touch ID from the home button to the side button. The home button itself has been removed from the latest design. The new device will also feature USB-C functionality.

