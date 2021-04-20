Apple Event Live Stream: How And Where To Watch This Upcoming Event?

Apple is hosting an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park campus on Tuesday, where it is expected to make multiple product announcements. So where to watch the Apple event? Continue reading the article to know how to watch the Apple event and about some of the products that are known to be announced during this upcoming event.

Apple Event Live Stream Apple Event Time

Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event will begin at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed from Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters on the company's website and social media platforms. All you need to do is go to www.apple.com/apple-events/ using a web browser at the right time to watch. There is also an option to navigate to this website and add an event reminder to your calendar.

Option 2 - Watch the Event on YouTube Apple also intends to stream the event live on YouTube, which is probably the most convenient and accessible way to watch because the YouTube live stream can be watched on every device that supports YouTube, which is pretty much any platform, from smartphones and tablets to consoles and smart TVs.



Apple Products that are going to be announced at this event

New iPad Pro The updated iPad Pro, also known as the iPad Pro, is one of the big devices that Apple is scheduled to announce at its event on Tuesday (2021). It's expected to have a mini-LED display, support for 5G mmWave and will a variety of display sizes with an all-new Apple processor. The mini-LED display that will be added to Apple's upcoming iPad Pro will have Deep blacks, vibrant colours, and a high contrast level.

New iMac In addition to the iPad Pro, the latest iMac is expected to be unveiled at Apple's Tuesday function. Apple's M1 chip is expected to make its way into Apple's iMac lineup with the latest iMac update.

Apple Pencil Next week, Apple is scheduled to unveil a third-generation Apple Pencil. The second-generation Apple Pencil range debuted alongside the 2018 iPad Pro in 2018.

iOS 14.5 The iOS 14.5 release date is expected to be announced during Apple's "Spring Loaded" launch event next week. iOS 14.5 brings a slew of new features, including the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. New app monitoring disclosure policies are also included in the update.

iMacs According to rumours, the iMac will be upgraded with a new design and a larger screen. It's likely that a new line of iMacs will be released on April 20. Last year, Apple began the transition from Intel-based Macs to its own ARM-based SoCs, beginning with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.



Image Source: Unsplash