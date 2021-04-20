Apple Event Rumours: Apple Set To Launch New IPad, AirPods 3 And AirTags At Tuesday Event

Apple, one of the biggest and most popular tech companies in the world, is set to host a Spring Loaded Apple event to announce and showcase some of their upcoming products. The event is set to take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park Campus. The event is set for Tuesday, April 20 and Apple fans have high expectations this time around. There are a lot of rumours flying around on which products Apple is going to unveil at this event. Let's take a look at some of the more plausible Apple event rumours that have been making rounds on the internet.

Apple Event Rumours

A Podcast Service - While there have many rumours about this Apple, most of them have been about upcoming products in the Apple lineup. However, as per a report by MacWorld, a new Podcast service might be joining Apple One. As per MacWorld, Apple is going to unveil a new paid podcast subscription service at today Apple event. This reportedly comes as a result of Spotify's own podcasts and Facebook's plans to start their podcast service.

A Retro Mac - According to the tipster Lovetodream on his Twitter, a retro-style colourful Mac pc is going to be launched by Apple. The tipster also added an image to his Tweet which shows a retro-style Mac in a lot of different colours. You can take a look at his tweet embedded below.

Apple didn't have such an event in 2020 due to the pandemic but they had an event in March 2019 where they made the announcements for New+, Apple TV+ and other new products. Fans of the brand are especially excited for the release of AirPods 3 and the AirTags, which is going to some sort of smart tracker.

AirTag - See you tomorrow.

Based on leaked design by the “dubious” @jon_prosser pic.twitter.com/BG6bGFm4ch — Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) April 20, 2021

Other Possible Products at the Apple Event

Apple is possibly going to introduce the new and updated Air Pods Pro 2 and AirPods 3. Leaks suggest the AirPods 2 will get a new design with improved sound whereas AirPods 3 will get active noise cancellation. A new iPad Pro model is expected to be released at the April 20 event. While no news about the new iPad Pro is out yet, it's highly possible it will come with the latest Apple A14 chipset. There are also rumours of a new and upgraded 4K 120Hz Apple TV. The highly anticipated Apple AirTags might be launched at this event as well. Some fans have speculated that a new MacBook and a new Apple Watch may be introduced as well. Stay tuned for more news related to Apple and tech.

Image Source: Unsplash