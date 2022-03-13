Apple has no plans to launch a larger iMac anytime soon: Report

Apple recently conducted its Peek Performance event. The one-hour long show revealed quite a lot of new Apple devices including the new iPhone SE 3 which runs on the latest A15 Bionic chip and support a 5G connection. Then Apple revealed the iPad Air (5th Gen) with the M1 chipset. Lastly, the company revealed two completely new devices called the Mac Studio and the Studio Display. However, there were rumours about Apple launching a new M2 chip at the event, which did not turn out to be true.

It is known that Apple is on a path to phase out all the Intel chips from its MacBooks, including the models like MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. So far, Apple has done this with the help of its M1 chip launched in 2020. Then the company launched two even more powerful chipsets called the M1 Pro and M1 Max last year. Now, the company has launched the most powerful chipset in its M1 lineup, and it is called the M1 Ultra.

Apple is not working on a larger iMac

Following the launch of Mac Studio and Studio Display, Apple has discontinued the 27-inch iMac with an Intel processor. According to a new report by 9to5Mac, Apple is not planning to launch a larger-screen iMac, at least in the near future. The publication has learnt these from trusted sources that also informed that Apple is about to launch a new Mac Studio and Studio Display at the Peek Performance event.

It is worth mentioning that Apple was rumoured to launch a new iMac Pro during or after the Spring event it recently conducted. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant does not have plans to launch a larger iMac, it is reportedly working on the new M2 chip. The M2 chip is said to be featured in the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini which are expected to be launched by the end of this year.

However, there is always a chance that the company will change its plans. As of now, it looks like Apple will focus on Mac Studio and Studio Display, promoting the product and making it a huge success like other devices in the Mac lineup. The Mac Studio comes with M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipsets which provide best-in-class performance, Additionally, the Studio display supports popular features such as Center Stage, Spatial Audio and True Tone. All the new Apple products are now available to pre-order.

