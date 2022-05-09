Apple iPad Air 4: Check best deals and discounts on the tablet here

Apple launched the iPad Air 4 in 2020. Since then, the tablet has been very popular in the market. It comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, supports the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) and features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. However, with the launch of its successor in 2021, the price of the Apple iPad Air 4 has gone down. Keep reading to know more about the best offers and discounts on iPad Air 4.

Apple iPad Air 4 best deals

Vijay Sales: The Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB) is currently available on Vijay Sales for the discounted price of Rs. 47,100, down from Rs. 54,900. Additionally, users can also grab Rs. 4,000 cashback by using HDFC Bank’s credit/debit EMI transactions and credit card non-EMI transactions. This brings down the effective price of the iPad Air 4th Gen to Rs. 43,100. At this price, the Apple iPad Air 4th Gen is the best tablet available in the market.

Flipkart: The Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB) is currently available on Flipkart from Rs. 46,999, down from the Rs. 54,900. Additionally, users can also grab a discount of Rs. 1,250 on SBI credit card. This brings down the effective price of the Apple iPad Air 4th Gen to Rs. 45,749.

Amazon: The Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB) is available on Amazon for Rs. 46,900. Additionally, customers can get a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 on using HDFC Bank’s credit and debit card. This brings down the effective price of the tablet to Rs. 43,900.

Apple iPad Air 5 best deal

Those who are looking forward to investing in a good quality tablet might also consider the latest Apple iPad Air 5th Gen (64GB). The tablet was released by Apple in 2021 at a price of Rs. 54,900. While it is still available for that price, Croma is providing Rs. 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank’s credit card transactions, which brings down the effective price of the tablet to Rs. 50,900. For this price, users get the flagship Apple chipset, 8GB of RAM and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Stay tuned for more updates on Apple iPads and other technology news.