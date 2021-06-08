Apple IPadOS 15 Release Date: Find Out More About IPadOS 15 Beta And Compatible Devices

Apple’s WWDC 2021 event that was held yesterday was a massive success. Apple iPadOS 15, iOS 15, new macOS, and more were released during this event. Apple iPadOS 15 updates concentrated on using the screen real estate in a more optimized manner. It also provides enhancements to multitasking and other features in the iPadOS 15 updates. Numerous people want to learn the iPadOS 15 release date.

iPadOS 15 Release Date

Many people have been wondering about the release date of iPadOS 15. The iOS 15 release date hasn’t been announced yet and it is likely that like all other major updates, iPadOS 15 will not be available officially until the new range of iPhones release. It was announced during the WWDC event that the new iPadOS 15 updates should be available from the Fall of 2021, which coincides with the annual iPhone release date by Apple.

iPadOS 15 Supported Device

To run the latest iteration of iPadOS, the users would need to have an iPadOS 15 Supported device. The 15th generation of iPadOS brings a huge number of changes to the devices. These changes will basically redesign the way people have been using their iPads for so long. To bring such a big change, the device should have the power to run such an advanced operating system. Therefore, only select devices will be able to run iPadOS 15. Check out the list of iPadOS 15 Compatible Devices below:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (first through fifth generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (first through third generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (fifth through eighth generation)

iPad Mini (fourth and fifth generation)

iPad Air (second through fourth generation)

How to get iPadOS 15 beta?

iPadOS 15 Update isn’t officially available for the users yet. There is no official release date and people will just have to wait until Apple decides to release this major iPadOS update for all devices, which most likely will happen when the new iPhones of 2021 are released. Until that time the users can either stay on the latest version of iPadOS 14 or try and download the iPadOS 15 beta profile. Check out how to get iPadOS 15 beta below:

Firstly, the users need to make sure they have a fresh backup for their iPad.

Then on their iPad, they should open the browser and head to beta.apple.com

After reaching the website, they need to scroll down a bit and tap Sign up to register

User can also tap the arrow in the top right corner and Sign In if they have already been registered earlier

With iOS selected near the top, swipe down and tap enroll your iOS device

Scroll down and tap Download profile

Tap Allow then Close

Head to Settings and tap Profile Downloaded at the top

Tap Install

Choose Restart to finalize installing the public beta profile

After the iPad reboots, head to Settings then General then Software Update

The user should see iPadOS 15 beta appear,

Tap Download and Install to get the iPadOS 15 Beta on their device.

IMAGE: THEAPPLEHUB TWITTER