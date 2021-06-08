Apple IPadOS 15 Release Date: Find Out More About IPadOS 15 Beta And Compatible Devices

Quick links:
IMAGE: THEAPPLEHUB TWITTER
Apple’s WWDC 2021 event that was held yesterday was a massive success. Apple iPadOS 15, iOS 15, new macOS, and more were released during this event. Apple iPadOS 15 updates concentrated on using the screen real estate in a more optimized manner. It also provides enhancements to multitasking and other features in the iPadOS 15 updates. Numerous people want to learn the iPadOS 15 release date.
Many people have been wondering about the release date of iPadOS 15. The iOS 15 release date hasn’t been announced yet and it is likely that like all other major updates, iPadOS 15 will not be available officially until the new range of iPhones release. It was announced during the WWDC event that the new iPadOS 15 updates should be available from the Fall of 2021, which coincides with the annual iPhone release date by Apple.
To run the latest iteration of iPadOS, the users would need to have an iPadOS 15 Supported device. The 15th generation of iPadOS brings a huge number of changes to the devices. These changes will basically redesign the way people have been using their iPads for so long. To bring such a big change, the device should have the power to run such an advanced operating system. Therefore, only select devices will be able to run iPadOS 15. Check out the list of iPadOS 15 Compatible Devices below:
iPadOS 15 Update isn’t officially available for the users yet. There is no official release date and people will just have to wait until Apple decides to release this major iPadOS update for all devices, which most likely will happen when the new iPhones of 2021 are released. Until that time the users can either stay on the latest version of iPadOS 14 or try and download the iPadOS 15 beta profile. Check out how to get iPadOS 15 beta below: