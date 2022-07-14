Apple is testing final prototypes of iPads with OLED display, might release in 2024

Apple is working on OLED panels for iPads. According to a new report from ETNews, the Cupertino-based tech giant is finalising iPad prototypes with OLED panels instead of IPS LCD panels. Roughly, the OLED display panel on the iPads is about three times as large as that on the newer iPhones and hence the company is repeatedly testing the new display on iPads. Further, the report also mentions that Apple is using dry etching technology which could make the display thinner and lighter.

Additionally, the company is reported to develop special coatings that will help increase the durability of the thin panel. For the iPad OLED, LG and Samsung are expected to supply the display panels. However, since the process of development takes a lot of time, Apple might not be able to launch an iPad with an OLED display until 2024, which is some two and a half years from now. It is important to mention that the flagship tablet from Samsung, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a Super AMOLED panel. In general, OLED displays are better at producing colours than IPS LCD panels.

iPad (10th Gen) might be powered by A14 Bionic

As of now, the Apple iPad (9th Gen) comes with the A13 Bionic, the chipset that was launched with iPhone 11 in 2019. As per the report, Apple could equip the upcoming iPad (10th Gen) with the newer A14 Bionic, the chipset that powers last year's iPad Air and Apple's iPhone 12 lineup. In comparison, the A14 Bionic is about 30% more powerful than the A13 Bionic. Additionally, since the A14 Bionic supports 5G networks, Apple might add support to the iPad's cellular models.

While the current iPad (9th Gen) has a 10.2-inch LCD display, Apple is expected to upgrade it with a 10.5-inch or 10.9-inch Retina display found on the iPad Air. However, the report also mentions that higher brightness and support for a wider colour space will still be available on models like iPad Air and iPad Pro. That is the extent of information available on the upcoming iPad (10th Gen). However, it can be speculated that as Apple fits a new display and a Type-C in the iPad (10th Gen), it might change the overall design of the device as well.