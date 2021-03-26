Apple Keynote 2021: Apple Leaks Strongly Points At The Comeback Of IPad Pro And AirPods

A lot of rumours and leaks with reference to Apple's 2021 launch are hovering around the Internet at the moment. The latest leak points that the tech giant is gearing up for an event in April to introduce new products in the pipeline. This includes the iPad Pro 2021, AirPods, Apple Silicon Macs and AirTags along with the latest model of its smartphone in the form of iPhone 13 to name a few. Here's everything you need to know about the next Apple event.

Apple Keynote 2021

Apple Keynote is unofficially labelled as a March event due to its history of holding the event in this month for six consecutive years over the decade. However, the event was absent last year in the light of the pandemic. This year, the event was almost going to be declared as an off when Bloomberg's Mark Furman tweeted clarifying that the March event "won't end up being one" as an answer to the speculations. Now, a tweet by Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser, who has had a track record for accurate guessing, has revived the hopes of Apple users through a tweet.

The YouTuber's tweet strongly suggested that the Apple event will come back in April though no date has been confirmed. Apple typically confirms the event date only a few days before the occasion so this may very well trail on the same path. Coming to the products that have been teased, it's about time the iPad Pro sees the light of the day with the latest technology and newer designs. According to Tom's guide, we may get to see thinner bezels, fewer speaker holes and a better quality camera. The size of the iPad may also vary and get a mini-LED screen display.

AirTags have been tipped for ages at this point. The bottle cap-sized tracker is designed to find misplaced gadgets with the help of an app. Its conception has been indirectly referenced a couple of times in iOS 14.5, Apple analysts are betting high on its release this year. Rumour has it that the Apple April event will also bring back AirPods that had seen a huge amount of success back when it came out. The updated version is said to be equipped with Dolby Atmos support and spatial audio with a more modern and sleek look.

Image Source: Shutterstock