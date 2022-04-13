Apple Launches 3 New Colours Of 2021 Beats Studio Buds; Check Specifications, Price Here

Apple has launched the Beats Studio Buds in three new colours, which brings the total to six. To recall, the earbuds feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode among other features. Additionally, since Beats now operates under Apple, the earbuds also feature iOS integration. The new models will be available in the United States for a price of $149, the same as that of the ones launched earlier. Keep reading to know more about the new colour options of the Apple Beats Studio earbuds.

Apple has launched the Beats Studio in three new colours including Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue and Moon Gray. Interestingly, these colour options were released by Apple in a video game-like ad on YouTube. While the models launched last year are listed on Amazon for Rs. 8,499, the new models are not launched in India yet. Although, given that Apple launched the Beats Studio Buds in India, the new colour models are highly likely to come in India.

Beats Studio Buds Specification

The Beats Studio Buds come with a custom acoustic platform, which delivers balanced sound. Along with that, it comes with Active Noise Cancellation which helps in blocking unnecessary external sounds in a noisy environment. The feature also helps in listening to songs as external noises adversely affect the performance of an earphone. Additionally, Beats Studio Buds has borrowed the Transparency Mode from Apple AirPods, which can be used to hear the sounds in the environment. The feature allows a user to have a conversation without removing the wireless buds from the ears which is a very crucial aspect of Beats Studio Buds specification.

The device supports both iOS and Android smartphones and can be connected using simple one-touch pairing. Now, Apple does mention on their website that the Beats Studio Buds come with high-quality call performance using dual mics, but some reviews about the product hold their reservations. That being said, one can expect up to 8 hours of battery life from the wireless buds, which increases to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. Power users can wear the device while working out or in other general scenarios as it comes with IPX4 water and sweat resistance. A Type-C universal charging port on Beats Studio Buds caters to a vast audience, however, there is no wireless charging support.