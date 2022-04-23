Apple Launches Free Service Program For Apple Watch Series 6 With Blank Screen Issue

Some Apple Watch Series 6 models are experiencing an issue where the screen turns blank permanently. Apple has acknowledged this issue and launched a free service program called "Apple Watch Series 6 Service Program for Blank Screen Issue." Keep reading to know more about the Apple Watch Series 6 repair program and how to check if a particular model is eligible for a free service.

In the official announcement, Apple says that "a very small percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 devices may go blank permanently." Adding to it, the company says "affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 to September 2021." If a user's watch has been manufactured in the given time period and is experiencing the issue, the company will provide the service, free of charge.

How to check whether an Apple Watch Series 6 model is eligible for free repair?

The support page also has a tool to check whether an Apple Watch Series 6 is eligible for free service. Users simply have to put the serial number of their Apple Watch Series 6 40mm model in the text field on the web page and click on 'Submit' located towards its right. Apple also includes a note on the page that clearly mentions that no other Apple Watch models are part of this program.

The support page does mention that it is a worldwide Apple program, implying that Apple Watch 6 users in various parts of the world must be facing this issue. The company would not have rolled out a free service program if enough users were not facing an issue in the first place. It is worth mentioning that this program was launched yesterday, i.e. on April 22, 2022.

Apple is working on a blood pressure sensor

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman mentions in a recent report that an Apple smartwatch with a blood pressure sensor might not be ready until 2024, which is two years from now. Gurman cites the information from people familiar with the matter. While Apple is working on a blood pressure sensor and software for its smartwatch, it has not been able to achieve the accuracy this feature requires to be released in the market.