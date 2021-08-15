Apple Macbook Pro 2021 launch might take place in October 2021 with M1X processor

Apple developed the M1 chip and started using it in Macbook Air and MacBook Pro models in November 2020. However, two MacBook Pro models have not received the M1 chip yet, and run on Intel processors. Fans around the world are waiting for Apple to introduce the in-house chip to MacBook Pro models as well, as it offers more power over the MacBook Air. While there is no official confirmation of the same. reports suggest the Apple MacBook Pro 2021 might be launched soon. Keep reading to know more about Apple MackBook Pro 2021 specifications and price.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 specifications

The next generation of MacBook Pro models is likely to come with a new and improved M1X processor. The M1X will offer more power and efficiency than the M1chipset available in MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13" models. Apple might also update the appearance of the device and design it with fewer bezels all around the screen, which might be updated to a Mini-LED screen. Apple is also reported to remove the iconic touch bar that has been a part of the Apple Macbook Pro series for a long time.

Other reports also suggest that Apple might have already begun with the mass production of the MacBook Pro 14" and 16" models, which might be available as soon as November. 2021. As the name suggests, Pro models are designed to deliver sustained performance. To achieve that, Apple might have to work on the cooling system in these devices. Additionally, the new Macbook Pro models might come with up to 64GB of RAM. The two Apple laptops have also been spotted in several listings, including those of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Federal Communications Commissions.

Apple MacBook Pro models might support Apple Pencil

Apple has recently filed a patent that suggests that upcoming MacBooks might come with a compartment (at the place of the touch bar) to house the Apple Pencil. The new concept is still just a patent and might not be implemented with the very next generation of MacBook Models. However, with more and more companies providing touch-enabled laptops, Apple might be considering the idea of providing similar configuration on its laptop, along with the Apple Pencil support.

Apple MacBook Pro release date

Earlier this year, the Apple MacBook Pro release date was rumoured to launch in the Sprint event that was conducted in June 2021. But Apple didn't launch the MacBook Pro models then. Now it is being speculated that the MacBook Pro models might be launched with the Apple iPhone 2021 event. Additionally, reports also claim that the Apple MacBook Pro price will start around $2500 and might increase as per specifications and models.