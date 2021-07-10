Apple MacBook Pro Leaks: Next Generation Of Laptops Could Be Without The Touch Bar Feature

Apple has been constantly working towards releasing the new lineup of their next generation of MacBook Pro. This new set of MacBook Pro is slated to be released later this year and the users are certainly excited for the same. They have thus been searching about MacBook Pro leaks to get as much information as they can about the upcoming launches of Apple.

Apple MacBook Pro Touch Bar being removed?

One of those leaks is getting a lot of attention from the tech community lately. This leak was released by Display Supply Chain Consultants and it says that the Touch Bar is supposedly getting removed from the laptops. The Touch Bar was initially released in selective MacBook Pros of 2016. The same post said that Apple’s Touch Bars are still the #3 application with an 18 per cent unit share and 1.2 per cent revenue share in Q1'21.

But they still claim that the feature is supposedly getting removed from the MacBook Pro. Well, this can now be a bit believable because of similar reports that were released by Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman. It might not be a good thing as this feature provides a number of different shortcuts related to the content that is being displayed on the screen. Some other benefits were also noticed amongst the music directors and video editors when it came to these Touch Bars. Thus removing this successful feature from the MacBook Po might not be a great idea. Nothing official has been announced by the makers about this leak.

Apart from this, a number of other leaks about the processing power of these laptops have surfaced on the internet. Apple’s M1 chip might be getting a more sophisticated version with this year’s launch. The upcoming MacBook Pro is supposedly being powered by these new processors. A report from Mashable also suggests that the new laptop are going to get Apple Silicon processors and a brand new design. Some other rumours also claim that the new laptop will also be loaded with a clear HDMI port, a USB-C/Thunderbolt port, two USB-C ports, and an SD card slot. The best way to find more information about the next generation of MacBook Pros is by following the social media handles of Apple.