Apple Marks Pride Month With New Launches; Releases Special Edition Watch Band, Watch Face

Apple has released two new watch bands and a watch face to celebrate Pride month. As mentioned in the official press release, "Apple is releasing two new Pride Edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement." Adding to this, Apple says "This year’s Pride Edition Sport Loop showcases a colour gradient with the word “pride” woven directly into the band. Apple is also launching a new Shot on iPhone pride campaign on Instagram that captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community."

Apple released a new watch face

To celebrate Pride month, Apple has released a new watch face that contains vertical stripes of several colours. "The colourful threads move as the Digital Crown on Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or the user’s wrist is raised. Apple is also including new App Clip functionality within the band packaging to deliver a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face."

Apple releases two new watch bands

Apple has released a new Pride Edition Sport Loop for its smartwatch. The company has used a new technique to remove the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band to reveal the word "pride" on the band. The font in which this text shows up is inspired by the original "hello" greeting font on the first-ever Macintosh, from 1984. The colour gradient on the new Sport band represents the original rainbow flag and draws colours from several pride flags.

Additionally, Apple has also launched a new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop. The band comes with a matching rainbow-coloured Nike Bounce face. The band complements pride colours with a deep contrast as it features black as the underlying colour. The band, along with the watch face, is visible in the feature image of the article. The Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop will be available for $49. The products will be listed on the official Apple website from May 26, 2022. Stay tuned for more information about Apple and other tech news.