Apple May Be Working On New Category Of Device Called Apple Mac Studio: Report

After months of anticipation, Apple finally announced its Spring event earlier this week. The event is called "Peak Performance" and is scheduled for March 8, i.e. tomorrow. At the event, Apple is expected to reveal a new iPhone SE 5G and the iPad Air (5th Gen). However, new Macs might also make an appearance at the event. It is known that Apple is phasing out the Intel-powered Macs and is switching to its in-house Apple M chipset.

According to several analysts, Apple has been planning to launch a slew of Mac devices in 2022. These Macs will be equipped with Apple's M1 or M2 (not announced yet) series of processors. While the new Macs are reported to come with a similar design as the Mac that was launched last year, they may come in different sizes and colour options.

Peak Performance might reveal a new device called Apple Mac Studio

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple may be working on a new product called "Mac Studio." The report mentions that Apple could be developing a new Mac lineup that will be based on the Apple Mac Mini, with better hardware. As mentioned in the report, the codename of this is J375. Additionally, there is a possibility of two versions of this new lineup - one with the newly launched M1 Max chipset and the other with a chip that will be more powerful than the M1 Max chipset.

Although the name Mac Studio might not be final yet, the report claims that Apple could be working on a completely new category of devices, which essentially is a hybrid of the Apple Mac Pro and the Apple Mac Mini. To complement this device, the company is also said to be working on an Apple Studio Display.

A 27-inch iMac and a new Mac Mini might be on the way

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that he expects Apple to launch a new iMac Pro with a bigger display, "branded as an iMac Pro." Adding to it, Gurman says that these models may have the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, which were released by Apple with the new MacBook Pro lineup. Further, the analyst also says that the new iMac Pro design will be similar to the design used currently in the M1 iMac.