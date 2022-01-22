Apple Might Launch A New IPad Air Alongside IPhone SE+5G At The Expected Spring Event

Apple might release a new iPad Air with the iPhone SE+ 5G this spring. The new iPad Air would be the fifth generation of the device, taking over from the fourth-generation iPad Air launched back in 2020. With the Apple iPad Air 5th Gen, Apple is also rumoured to launch two products, a Mac Mini and a redesigned 27-inch iMac. Keep reading to know more about the key features of the upcoming iPad Air 5th Gen.

Most recently, three new Apple devices were certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission, which is a Russian regulator authority. Out of these three, two devices are strongly believed to be the new iPhone SE (which might be called the iPhone SE+ 5G) and the new iPad Air 5th Gen models. The identifiers used for both the devices were A2595 and A2588 respectively. This corroborates the previous reports about Apple holding a Spring event this year.

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen rumoured specifications

Most of the rumours about the iPad Air 5th Gen are based on Apple's previous hardware implementations. More often than not, Apple releases a new processor with its latest iPhone lineup. The processor is also featured in the new iPads. Building upon the same, the new Apple iPad Air 5th Gen might feature the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which was released with the iPhone 13 series last year.

Additionally, the iPad Air 5th Gen is also said to feature the new 12 MP ultrawide angle camera with Center Stage found on the iPad 9th Gen and iPad Mini 6th Gen. A Japanese tech blog Mac Otakara also reports that the Apple iPad Air 5th Gen will come with a Quad-LED True Tone Flash (which is already present on the latest iPad Mini) and 5G support for models with cellular connectivity. However, the upcoming iPad Air will retain the design from its predecessor launched two years ago.

To recall, the iPad Air 4th Gen was launched in 2020. The tablet came along with a 10.9-inch True Tone Liquid Retina display along with a pixel density of 264ppi. The iPad featured Apple's A14 Bionic chipset. It features a 12MP back camera and a 7MP front camera. The chassis also has a fingerprint sensor that is mounted on top of the device and features a 7,606 mAh battery that lasts for a full day, along with support for the second generation of Apple Pencil.