Apple Might Launch AirPods 3 And AirTags At An Event On March 23

Apple may organise its first big event of the year introducing Air Pods 3 and a host of other cutting edge Apple products. Apple information leaker Jon Prosser tweeted about the event saying that he has information from a reliable source. Read on to know more about this possible Apple event.

Apple to Unveil Airpods 3 on March 23?

As mentioned in a report by Techradar, Apple's first major event could potentially take place on March 23. Prominent Apple leaker DuanRai tweet about the event. If the date turns out to be true, the event will coincide with the reveal of One Plus 9 which is also scheduled for March 23. Jon Prosser, Apple info leaker also said that products like AirTags, iPad Pro, Airpods 3 and Apple TV are all the new Apple products that are ready for launch.

Apple didn't have such an event in 2020 due to the pandemic but they had an event in March 2019 where they made the announcements for New+, Apple TV+ and other new products. Fans of the brand are especially excited for the release of AirPods 3 and the AirTags, which is going to some sort of smart tracker. An earlier leak had claimed that the Apple event would be happening on March 16, but Mark Gunman of Bloomberg denied the rumours. However, he didn't deny the possibility of an Apple event in March. All of these leaks are unconfirmed, so take them with a grain of salt.

Possible Products at the Apple March Event

If the leaks are accurate, then Apple is possibly going to introduce the new and updated Air Pods Pro 2 and AirPods 3. Leaks suggest the AirPods 2 will get a new design with improved sound whereas AirPods 3 will get active noise cancellation. A new iPad Pro model is expected to be released at the March 23 event. While no news about the new iPad Pro is out yet, it's highly possible it will come with the latest Apple A14 chipset. There are also rumours of an update for the Apple TV. The highly anticipated Apple AirTags might be launched at this event as well. Stay tuned for more news related to Apple and tech.