Apple Mixed Reality Headset Could Be In Final Stages Of Development: Reports

Apple's mixed reality headset is reported to be in the final stages of development. In the last few days, multiple reports regarding the device have surfaced on the internet. While one such report suggests that Apple has previewed the device internally, the other suggests that the AR/VR headset won't come with a base station. Keep reading to know more about Apple's mixed reality headset.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple previewed the mixed reality headset during a meeting with its executives, board members and CEO Tim Cook. The device is in the final stages of development and the current version is understood to run on Apple's M1 chipset also found on some MacBooks and iPad versions. This suggests that Apple might launch the mixed reality headset sooner than expected. As per the publication, Apple did not specifically hold the meeting for unveiling the device to its executives as these types of meetings take place throughout the year.

Apple's AR/VR headset could be a standalone device

Furthermore, another report by The Information suggests that Apple's AR/VR headset won't use a base station. Apple's Mike Rockwell, the head of AR/VR wanted the device to have a base station, which would house the M1 Ultra chipset. However. the company seems to have adopted a different approach with the product. Besides, the device is said to come with as many as 14 cameras to process video from several directions. Naturally, it will have a powerful chipset to combine the real-time video feed and relay AR entities over it.

Earlier last month, 9to5Mac reported that Apple's first mixed reality headset is delayed till 2023. If the launch timeline is indeed true, the Apple mixed reality headset will skip the Worldwide Developers Conference to be conducted in June 2022. In addition, the company is expecting about one to one and half million units to be sold in the first year of the device. The delay is reportedly caused due to some issues with the mixed reality headset. The report says that Apple is facing issues with the cameras, software and overheating on the device. However, as the company has shown the device to its board members, it looks like it has overcome the challenges being faced.