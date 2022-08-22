Apple October Event Preview: Here Is What You Can Expect From The Launch

While Apple is expected to conduct a launch event in September, where it will release the latest iPhone 14 lineup along with other popular products' successors, rumours about another launch event that could take place in October are surfacing on the internet. In the October launch event, the company could focus on new Macs, iPads and updates related to their operating system including macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.

Apple may release a new iPad Pro

In one of his recent newsletters, Mark Gurman mentions that he is expecting the Cupertino-based tech giant to release a new iPad Pro with an M2 processor. To recall, the M2 processors were launched by Apple earlier this year, in June. As per a report by 9To5Apple, the company is planning to reveal two versions of the iPad Pro 2022 - one with an 11-inch LCD display and the other with a 12.9-inch miniLED display. Further, Apple could also bring the MagSafe power connection to these models.

The company is also working on affordable iPad (10th Gen)

Along with the iPad Pro 2022, Apple is also working on the iPad (10th Gen). This year, the affordable iPad could come with a USB-C port, instead of the Lighting Port of the previous generation. Since all the other iPads have a Type-C port, bringing it to the iPad (10th Gen) would complete the transition of iPads from Lighting to Type-C ports. Further, the new iPad could also feature a Retina Display, instead of the LCD display on its predecessor. The iPad (10th Gen) could be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, one that powers the iPhone 12 lineup from 2020.

We might see new Mac models

Apple could release a couple of new Macs based on the M2 chipset. As per Bloomberg, the company could launch the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this year and next year. Last but not least, a next-generation Apple silicon Mac mini is also expected to come out at the October launch event.