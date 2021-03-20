Last Updated:

Apple Plans To Introduce M1 Chip In The 2021 IPad Pros; Know Release Date & Other Details

Apple is planning to take it to the next level by adding the Apple M1 Chip in the new upcoming iPad Pros. Learn the iPad Pro release date and more here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
apple

Apple's iPad Pro is one of the most popular professional tablets. They are trying to make this device even faster and better by adding their silicone-based Apple M1 Chips to them. Many users want to learn more about the Apple M1 Chip iPad Pro release date.

READ | How to get Apple Music? Find out how to get the app on iPhone, iPad & PC

Apple M1 Chip iPad Pro release date

The proper release date for the iPad Pro has been announced, but many believe that this device will be released during the month of April. The iPad Pro is already a pretty fast device, but when the lower range iPad Air has a faster processor, Apple is bound to put in a better processor on their flagship range. Nothing is official, but people are speculating that the iPad Pro 2021 will be getting brand new Apple M1 Chips. As far as the iPad Pro price goes, no information regarding that has been revealed either. Many believe that Apple will stick to the previous iPad Pro price; $750 for the 11-inch variant and $999 for the 12.9-inch variant.

READ | How to get Apple Fitness Plus on iPad? How much does it cost?

Why is the new iPad Pro getting the Apple M1 Chip?

Many believe that Apple will overdo it by adding the chips they use for their Macs in the iPad Pro. If any user is asked, they won’t say that they have experienced their iPad Pro getting slower, even years after purchase, so why does Apple want to put such powerful chips in the new iPad Pros? Here’s why:

READ | Apple iOS 12.5.1 now released for older iPhone and iPad models | Check out list

Apple is planning something big for the new iPad Pros and taking the next step for professional tablets with this improvement, here’s what Apple’s got in store for the people:

Pro Apps and Mac Apps

  • iPad Pro will now have a processor as strong as the top range Mac, making it more than capable to run the heaviest of software. This will introduce a new line of Pro apps that will be exclusive to the iPad Pro. These applications will provide the users will more accessibilities, features, and the speed they need. Additionally, the iPad Pros will also have access to applications that were exclusive to macs, as they will now have the power to run these applications.

Better Battery Life

  • The iPad Pros already have a sturdy battery life, coming in at 10 hours of screen time. Apple wants to take this to the next level. With the capabilities of the new silicone-based M1 Chip, Apple will easily be able to provide 15-20 hours of screen time, which is a massive upgrade.

New Multitasking System

  • The iPad Pros have a pretty decent multitasking system, but let’s face it, it’s nowhere near professional. With the new chip, the tablets will be able to provide a faster and more intuitive multitasking system to people.

Mac and iPad Hybrid

  • This may be a stretch, but many people believe that an iPad Pro and a Mac hybrid are in the works and the M1 Chip will be the answer to make this dream a reality. Everyone will just have to wait to see what Apple really has in store for them
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND