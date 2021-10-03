Apple releases iOS 15.0.1 update, includes bug fixes for iPhone users

The Apple iOS 15 was launched for the public on September 20, 2021, and soon after iPhone users downloaded the update, social media platforms were flooded with reports about bugs. From Instagram stories missing sound to unstable performance, there were a variety of bugs that were experienced by users. While platforms were releasing bug fixes for their application on the Apple App Store, Apple has now officially launched the first update to iOS 15, called the iOS 15.0.1.

The iOS 15.0.1 update was launched on October 2, 2021, and is available for all that were previously eligible for the iOS 15. the update comes just in time as a significant number of iPhone users were facing difficulties with their devices after installing the iOS 15. One of the many issues that the Cupertino based company acknowledged was a bug with the 'Unlock with Apple Watch' feature. In addition to fixing bugs, the update also contains minor privacy and security improvements.

Apple launches iOS 15.0.1 to fix bugs and improve user experience

Among other issues faced after installing iOS 15 were device lag, unresponsive screen, miscalculation of on-device storage, non-functional camera, disappearing photos, vanishing icons from the home screen and more. On Apple iPhones that are eligible to update to iOS 15.0.1, the update screen shows a message that says "iOS 15.0.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone including an issue where some users could not unlock iPhone 13 models with Apple Watch." The update also fixes the issue of initiation of a workout on the Apple Watch for Fitness subscribers.

Most recently, the Pro models in the iPhone 13 lineup were facing an issue where the screen refresh rates on the new ProMotion-enabled displays were locked at lower frequencies. Apple says that a fix for this Core Animation has been included in the latest iOS 15.0.1 update. It is highly likely that third-party applications will be able to take full advantage of the 120Hz screens that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models come with. iPhone users can update their device from the 'Settings' menu, by going to 'General' and then 'Software Update'.

(Image: Apple.com)