Apple releases macOS 12.3.1: Here is how to update to the latest software update

Along with iOS 15.4.1, Apple released macOS Monterey 12.3.1. The new software update for Mac devices comes with two bug fixes. Firstly, the update fixes the issue with USB-C or Thunderbolt external displays not turning on when connected to Mac Mini (2018) as a secondary display. The second bug fix in macOS Monterey corrects the issue where Bluetooth devices such as game controllers were disconnecting from users' Mac after playing audio through Beats headphones. Keep reading to know more about how to update to the latest macOS Monterey 12.3.1.

Apart from the bug fixes, the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 addresses two security issues. While the first one is identified as CVE-2022-22675, the second one is identified as CVE-2022-22674. The description of the first issue on Apple's support website reads that "n application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges," and the description of the second issue reads "an application may be able to read kernel privileged." Nevertheless, the steps to update to the latest macOS Monterey are given below.

How to update to the latest macOS Monterey 12.3.1?

Open System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Click on the Download button once it appears

The new macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update will start to download

Once the update is downloaded, click on Install

Make sure that the Mac is connected with a power supply throughout the updation process

Apple launched the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update along with iOS 15.4.1. The release notes of the iOS 15.4.1 suggest that it fixes the iPhone battery drain bug that was reported by users last week. Additionally, the update also contains a critical security fix called AppleAVD that affected iPhone 6s and later might have allowed an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

The release notes for iOS 15.4.1 suggest that it contains three bug fixes for iPhone users. Firstly, Apple has fixed the battery drain issue experienced by users after updating to iOS 15.4. Secondly, the company has fixed another issue that entails Braille devices becoming unresponsive while navigating tests or displaying an alert. Lastly, the update fixes an issue where Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps.