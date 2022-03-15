Apple Reportedly Saves Over $6 Billion By Not Providing Chargers In IPhone Boxes

In 2020, Apple stopped shipping a charger in the box of its iPhones. While the company initially mentioned that the removal of chargers will benefit the environment as it would help the company reduce its carbon footprint, it also reduced the size of the iPhone's retail boxes. According to a recent report, Apple has made more than $6 billion by not providing the in-box chargers.

According to a recent report by dailymail.co.uk, Apple could have made $6 billion by selling over 190 million iPhones across the globe. These gains come from removing chargers from the box, removing earphones from the box, and the reduced shipping costs due to the smaller box. The report mentions an Apple spokesperson saying that "one of the steps along our path (to become carbon neutral for entire supply chain) is to reduce the materials used in our products and packaging."

What are the financial benefits of removing the in-box charger for the company?