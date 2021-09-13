Apple Users Report Several Complaints Of Their Macbook Screen Cracking Randomly; See More

Apple’s new generation of MacBooks that are powered by the M1 chipset has been a huge success in the tech community. But recent reports from the tech community claim that some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops’ screens are cracking for no specific reason. Plenty of Apple MacBook owners have spoken about this issue which has brought this issue under the notice of Washington-based law firm, Migliaccio & Rathod.

Lawyers at Migliaccio & Rathod have been trying to collect reports of Apple MacBook owners with cracked screens. MacBook Screen Cracking Issue has been picked up by the tech community and they have been trying to know more about this problem. Here is all the information available on the internet about the Macbook Screen Cracking Issue. Read more about Apple Macbook Pro and MacBook Air news.

Users report Macbook Screen Cracking Issue

Lawyers at Migliaccio & Rathod are collecting reports of this cracking issue in order to prepare a class-action lawsuit against Apple. The law firm released an official statement to the media which reports that users allege that they have opened their devices from the closed position without applying any undue pressure to find out cracks in the retina display. They also confirmed that users often saw black bars running across the screen because of this issue. This is not shocking because plenty of reports about this screen cracking issue has surfaced n the internet for a long time.

Several threads on Apple Support Communities and Reddit page are loaded with reports of the screen cracks that occurred while opening or closing the laptop. The Washington-based law firm is known for taking up such issues related to the tech company after investigating Microsoft Surface Pro 4’s screen flickering issue for a potential suit. That investigation was later cancelled because Microsoft announced a replacement program.

More about Apple

