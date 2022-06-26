Apple VR/MR Headset To Be Launched Soon; Popular Apple Analyst Suggests Release Date

For a long time now, Apple has been developing its AR/MR headset behind closed doors. However, as the device nears its launch, more information is surfacing on the internet. Most recently, known Apple tipster and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published an elaborate blog post on Medium, explaining his expectations from the upcoming Apple device. Additionally, Kuo mentioned the expected release date.

Apple AR/MR headset to come out soon?

Kuo mentioned in the blog post that Apple is expected to announce its AR/MR headset in January 2023, which is almost six months from now. The information corroborates previous reports about Apple's AR/MR headset getting delayed and postponed to the next year. Nevertheless, it is important to mention that Apple has not revealed the release date officially, and hence, readers should absorb this information with a pinch of salt.

Further, Kuo mentioned that the Apple AR/MR headset could re-establish the industry in a new way. Up until now, virtual reality headsets have been able to generate digital imagery. However, Apple's upcoming headset might be able to overlay augmented objects and entities on real-world objects. Hence, the see-through design and multiple use-cases could make the device a big hit, boosting the demand for AR-related gaming and entertainment solutions.

Apart from this, Kuo mentioned that Apple's AR/MR headset is one of the most complicated products put together by the company. It involves a lot of Apple suppliers who must have provided with different components. With this in mind, if the device is a big success, it will have a positive impact on Apple's value, reiterating the company's stock price in the next couple of years. Since Apple has a dedicated fanbase, the company does not need to follow Metaverse Standards. It could create its own realm of entertainment and gaming solutions based on mixed reality.

Last but not least, Kuo stated that as Apple releases its mixed reality headset, other companies in the VR space will try to copy its design and functionality. Kuo says that this could lead "the headset hardware industry to the next stage of rapid growth and benefiting the related services and content ecosystem." Something similar happened with the launch of the iPhone X when all the other companies started manufacturing devices with a notch at the top.