Apple Watch Series 8 Could Be Largest Smartwatch Put Together By Company: Report

As per a new report, the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature the largest display used on an Apple smartwatch ever. Read more details about the smartwatch here.

Every year, Apple conducts a launch event in September where the company releases new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watch. This year, the company is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 lineup, along with the second generation of AirPods Pro. Another device that is anticipated to debut is the Apple Watch Series 8 and according to a new report, it is going to be the biggest smartwatch by Apple to date.

Apple analyst, Mark Gurman claimed that the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with the largest display that has been used by the company, ever. Reportedly, the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a 7% larger display than the current Watch Series 7.

Further, the upcoming edition could be the first one to receive a new design after the Apple Watch Series 4. The frame of the Apple Watch Series 8 could be made up of a durable form of titanium. 

Gurman claimed that the Apple Watch Series 8 will not feature flat edges. According to reports, the smartwatch may come with a body temperature sensor that will inform users about abnormally high or low body temperature, which could indicate a fever. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 could be called the Apple Watch Pro. 

Apple might be working on a sports edition of its watch

Apple is also mulling extending its lineup of smartwatches by releasing a new, sports edition smartwatch. Apple is putting together an extreme sports version of the Apple Watch. The report mentions that the watch will have Apple's largest smartwatch display ever, along with a larger battery and a rugged metal casing.

Naturally, the watch will target extreme sports athletes. As it will be a dedicated smartwatch for athletes, it will be able to track workouts and sports activities with more precision.

Gurman suggested that the Apple extreme sports watch will feature a 2-inch diagonal display, larger than what is being planned for the Apple Watch Series 8. Furthermore, the display is said to have a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels and could be as sharp as the existing models. It is pertinent to mention here that the company has already added multiple sports and fitness-related features to watchOS 9.

