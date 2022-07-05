Apple Watch Series 8 might come with fever-detection: Report

With the Apple Watch Series 7, the company did not make any significant improvements, in terms of features. The model is pretty much the same as that of its predecessor, except for a few changes in design and durability. However, it looks like the Apple Watch 8 will be the next big upgrade. Most recently, the smartwatch has been tipped to come with a fever-sending mechanism.

Apple Watch 8 might sense abnormal body temperature to detect fever

As per a new report by renowned reported Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the upcoming Apple Watch will tell users whether have a fever. To do so, the device must have a body temperature sensor, however, the report also mentions that it won't inform the user about the exact figure but indicate if users have fever. Accordingly, users can measure their temperature and consult with their doctor. Apart from this, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with new heath-tracking features.

This is not the first time an Apple analyst has reported about Watch Series features a temperature monitoring feature. Back in May, Min-Chi Kuo also suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is developing an algorithm to support temperature measurement in the upcoming Apple Watch. Now that multiple reports corroborate the temperature-sensing mechanism, there is a good chance that Apple Watch Series 8 will come with the feature.

According to a report that surfaced in May, Apple is working on a new Watch SE. The publication has learned the information from "people familiar with the matter" and it states that Apple could launch a new model in the lineup this year, at its September launch event. It is important to mention that like every year, Apple is expected to launch the regular Apple Watch Series' successor as well, which would be the Watch Series 8 this year. More details about the Apple Watch SE 2 are given in the section below.

Apple Watch SE 2 specifications leaked

As far as the features of the new Apple Watch SE 2 are concerned, the publication has learnt that it will feature an always-on display, better audio delivery which means better speakers and a new sensor that will enable the device to take ECGs. The publication also mentions that Apple Watch SE 2's battery life will same as Apple Watch Series 7. Regarding design, Apple might retain the successful design of the Apple Watch SE. However, the newer model could feature fast charging. The price of Watch SE 2 could be increased by $20, to $299.