Apple Watch will not get a blood pressure sensor until 2024: Report

Apple Watch is one of the most advanced smartwatches out there. It features sophisticated sensors in an elegant form factor that can be personalised by customers using various accessories. Along with the latest model, i.e. Apple Watch Series 7, the company introduced fast charging and has shrunk the bezels on the display. Previously, there were rumours about Apple adding blood pressure sensors to its smartwatch, but according to the latest information, that might not happen soon.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman mentions in a new report that an Apple smartwatch with a blood pressure sensor might not be ready until 2024, which is two years from now. Gurman cites the information from people familiar with the matter. While Apple is working on a blood pressure sensor and software for its smartwatch, it has not been able to achieve the accuracy this feature requires to be released in the market.

Apple is working on a blood pressure sensor

The report also mentions something about Apple's development approach for the feature, While Apple's blood pressure technology does not inform users about their blood pressure readings, it would alarm users if it detects that they are going through hypertension or a state of high blood pressure. Apple is reportedly testing the technology on its employees to achieve the highest possible accuracy.

Along with the blood pressure sensor, Apple is also working on a non-invasive blood sugar monitor for its smartwatch. Although, it still requires months of research and development to come up with a feature that informs users about their blood sugar levels accurately. Apart from the two features, Apple is also working to introduce a body temperature sensor on its smartwatch.

Apple could launch two new MacBook models at WWDC 2022

In related news, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple could be gearing up to launch a new MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022, scheduled to take place in the month of June. Over the past few months, reports about a new Mac model and chip have been circulating on the internet.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could release two MacBooks at the WWDC 2022. Out of the two models, one would be a redesigned MacBook Air, possibly the 15-inch MacBook Air that has been talked about in the recent past. The other could either be a smaller model of the MacBook Air or even an entry-level MacBook Pro with the M2 chipset.