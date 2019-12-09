Apple’s New Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR Will Be Available To Order On Dec 10 But Not In India

Apple’s new Mac Pro computer will ‘finally’ be available to order on December 10, according to emails sent out by Cupertino to customers. The Pro Display XDR will also be available to order on the same day – and chances ate the ‘controversial’ Pro stand will also tag alongside, separately, of course. For now, this seems to be a US-only affair.

There’s no clarity at all if Apple is even looking to bring the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR to India anytime soon. The new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR did make a brief appearance in Apple’s November 13, 2019 press release announcing the launch and availability details of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keyboard, but there was no concrete information shared about the company’s most powerful Mac computer. A price was mentioned but it was in US dollars. Apple has since revealed no further information.

After admitting the 2013 Mac Pro was a mistake, Apple sort of went back old-school again with the new Mac Pro. The 2019 Mac Pro, to that effect, brings both modularity and flexibility to Apple’s highest-end Mac computer designed for creatives who want only the best in hardware – and its design is a throwback to Apple’s cheese grater look.

Mac Pro specs, price

There’s plenty of power on-board here – with up to 28 core Intel Xeon processor, up to a whopping 1.5TB RAM, up to eight PCI Express slots, and up to 300W of power. There are three large fans and a blower so “it can run unconstrained at full power at all times.” The 32-inch 6K Retina Pro Display XDR monitor is also clearly off the charts when it comes to hardware.

While the Mac Pro starts at $5,999, the Pro Display XDR costs $4,999. Apple will be also selling a Pro stand for $999. Damn right, the Mac Pro will cost you a fortune. It is only befitting Apple is also adding wheels as an option.

Considering how the Mac Pro has been created for customization, we can totally expect shipping to vary depending on the configuration that buyers opt for.

