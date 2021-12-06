Apple's new iPhone to Reality headset: Check out Apple's 2022 lineup

Apple has launched quite a few devices this year, including the new iPhone, MacBook Pro, iPad Mini, AirPods 3 and more. While some of the devices took the technology enthusiasts by surprise, others came with minor tweaks over the previous iteration. Nevertheless, 2021 is about to end and the Cupertino-based company would be planning for devices that will be launched in the next year. Readers might get an idea of these devices as a recent report throws light on Apple's plans for 2022.

Apple is known to release its products around a year. It conducts several launch events to launch new products in multiple categories such as iPads, MacBooks, iPhones and other accessories. Updates on upcoming operating systems and other improvements are often announced via separate launch events. Gurman's report also suggests that Apple fans might witness a couple of launch events the next year, as the company is about to reveal a myriad of products.

Apple might finally reveal its mixed reality headset next year

In Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman has summarised all the previously leaked information about Apple's upcoming devices. According to Gurman, Apple's 2022 lineup includes a fresh iPad Pro, redesigned MacBook Pro, improved Mac Mini and a new Mac Pro. The list of devices also includes a new iMac with Apple's in-house Silicon chipsets. Additionally, Gurman hinted about a 5G-capable iPhone SE, that might be launched next year.

The 2022 iPad Pro is expected to come with a new, refreshed design. While the iPad Pro is likely to come with Apple's Silicon chipset, it is also said to feature wireless charging. As seen in the previous years, the company might launch an improved iPad Air, which has been among the successful products in 2021. Gurman also mentions a new entry-level iPad and iMac (with Apple's chipset).

In 2022, Apple is also expected to launch a new iPhone SE. While there have been a lot of reports about the design of the upcoming iPhone SE 2022, the smartphone is also reported to feature 5G capabilities. Other devices that are expected to be launched next year include a new MacBook Air with a huge design overhaul, Mac and MacBook Pro models, new Apple Watches and an Apple reality headset.

