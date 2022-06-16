Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook Pro 14 OLED laptops in India

Asus has launched three new laptops in India, called the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Asus Vivobook 16X. The laptops come in multiple storage and colour options and will be available to purchase from online as well as offline stores in the country.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specifications

Out of the box, the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display that has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. Additionally, the display has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and supports 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor coupled with AMD RDNA 2 graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Further, the laptop should provide a decent multimedia experience to users as it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In India, the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED starts at Rs. 99,990 and is available in two colours – Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED

The second laptop revealed by Asus is called Vivobook Pro 14 OLED. As the name suggests, the laptop comes with a 14-inch OLED display and supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. While Asus provides multiple processor options, the best that users can get with this model is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. As far as storage is concerned, the laptop comes with 512GB of PCle 3.0 storage.

To last through a typical day of usage, the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED sports a 50WHr battery (supports 90W wired charging). The Vivobook Pro 14 starts at a price of Rs. 59,990 and it also comes in two colour options – Cosmos Blue and Solar Silver.

Asus Vivobook 16X

Last but not the least, the Asus Vivobook 16X comes with a large 16-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the laptop features AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Asus Vivobook 16X starts at Rs. 54,990 and comes in two colour options, including Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver.

All the laptops launched in India will be available through the leading e-commerce stores including Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and the Asus Exclusive Stores. At the price they are available, the laptops provide a great deal of functionality and power. If a user is looking for a compact laptop, the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED is the way to go. On the other hand, those who want a large screen can opt for the Vivobook 16X.