ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 leaked before launch: Check specs and price

Asus is about to launch a new gaming laptop under its ROG lineup of devices. According to leaks, the new gaming laptop is will be called ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 and will come with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphic card. The Taiwanese company is also leaked to launch another gaming laptop called the ROG Strix Scar 15 with the AMD Ryzen 6000 series.

While the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HZ processor is one of the most powerful processors for laptops and desktops by AMD, it features eight cores and 16 threads and is built on AMD's Zen 3+ technology. The power consumption rating of the processor ranges between 35W to 45W TDP. Additionally, the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is one of the best graphics processors that deliver desktop-level of performance.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 specifications

The leaked specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 suggest that the gaming laptop will come with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8C/16T as the processor. Apart from it, the device is leaked to feature 16GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz and 1TB of PCle SSD storage. The model has a 16" FHD display which a 300Hz refresh rate. Other than the hardware, the device might come with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Leaks also suggest that the device will come with different models differentiated by storage and RAM. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 will come with up to 8TB of fast SSD-type storage and up to 48GB of DDR5 RAM. While the exact launch date and the price of the laptop are not available yet, it is said to launch soon. Drawing from the leaked specifications, the Asus gaming laptop will be a compelling option for those who wish to purchase a full-size Windows 11 gaming laptop.

It is important to note that the previous laptop in this series comes with two screens. There is a secondary screen right below the primary screen (above the keyboard) on ROG Zephyrus Duo 15. The secondary screen supports touch and can be used as a utility space, especially for multitasking. For instance, users can use the secondary screen for watching a YouTube video while making notes on the primary display.