Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space launched in India: Check specifications and price here

Asus has launched the Zenbook 14X OLED Space edition laptop in India. The laptop has a 3.5-inch OLED display on the front chassis. It features up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and has a number of ports to connect and transfer data from the laptop. Keep reading to know more about the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space laptop, its specifications and price.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED comes with a 14.0-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800. The display supports touch input, is built on an aspect ratio of 16:10 and can achieve a peak brightness of 550 nits. Additionally, the display has a response time of 0.2ms and supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. From what it looks like, the display on Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space is one of the best in its segment.

Under the hood, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space comes up to 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor with a maximum clock speed of 5.0GHz. Right out of the box, the laptop comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD. Further, it features an Intel Iris X graphics processor. It is one of the few laptops that come pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. Additionally, users can boost the performance of the laptop by using Asus Intelligent performance technology.

For connectivity, the laptop comes with 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 supports display/power delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack, microSD card reader. There is a 720p camera on the laptop, along with a built-in array of microphones with Harman/Kardon speakers. To get through a heavy day of usage, the Asus laptop has a 63WHrs battery and it supports 100W fast charging. For those wondering about durability, the device meets military standard US MIL-STD 810H.

Asus Zenbook 14X price in India

The top model of the Asus Zenbook 14X is available in India at Rs. 1,69,990, on the official Asus website. The model with Intel Core i6 processor and 16GB of RAM is available at Rs. 1,34,990. With its unique aesthetics and solid performance, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space is an ideal laptop for those who want a lightweight machine for personal or professional purposes. Stay tuned for more updates about Asus and other tech news.