Aurangabad Student Designs Robot For Contactless Delivery Of Medicines To Patients

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, an Aurangabad student has designed a robot for the contactless delivery of medical supplies and food to the patients. Sair Suresh Rangdal, a seventh standard student has come up with a battery-operated robot named 'Shourya' in Aurangabad which can be controlled remotely using a smartphone and can be used to deliver necessities to patients in hospitals, saving medical staff from coming in contact with a possible infection.

Read: 2,598 New Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra, 85 Deaths

"The robot is operated by battery and can be controlled by a smartphone. It can carry items weighing up to 1 kg," said Suresh to news agency ANI. "The aim behind designing this robot is to reduce physical contact of medical staff with coronavirus patients and hence reducing their change of contracting COVID-19. It can move forward, backward, 360 degrees right and left," he added.

Read: Publicise Contact Info Of Shops For Citizens: Bombay HC To Aurangabad's Civic Body

Sai's father, Suresh spoke about how his son has always had an underlying interest in gadgets and electronics since childhood. "Since four to five year we gifted him electronic stuff on his birthday. We bought gadgets and other items which were used to develop this robot. We did not get a few things amid the lockdown so he got very upset. Later, he decided to do something for the healthcare workers who are the most vulnerable to this virus," said Suresh to ANI. He added that due to the unavailability of a few things, Sai utilised old gadgets to develop this robot.

Meanwhile, on the pandemic front, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,598 new coronavirus patients which took the tally of cases in the state to 59,546, a health official said. With 85 new COVID-19-related deaths, 38 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 1,982. Aurangabad has reported over 1400 positive cases of the virus. There are 2,816 containment zones. Currently, 6,12,745 people are in home quarantine and 35,122 in institutional quarantine in the state.

Read: Maha: Shops Selling Essentials To Open In Aurangabad On May 21

Read: 32 Booked For Roaming Around In Aurangabad's COVID-19 Hotspot

(With Agency Inputs)