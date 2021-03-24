Blue Star AC Error Codes List: What Do The Blue Star AC Error Codes Mean? Find Out

Blue Star AC is one of the most popular air conditioners used in India and around the world by thousands of people. Often, these ACs run into technical problems where they can stop functioning or not function properly. When such an error happens, the AC screen or the AC remote displays an error code. This error code can help consumers to determine what the problems with their AC are. Read on to see the complete Blue Star AC error codes list.

Blue Star AC Error Codes List

Whenever Blue Star ACs throw up error codes on the screen, the consumers have no idea what these error codes mean. If the consumers know what the error codes mean they can help to diagnose the problem in their AC. We have compiled a list of all Blue Star AC error codes and what they mean for your convenience. If the consumers know the problems they are facing, they can relay accurate information to the maintenance team or repair the AC unit themselves. Here is the complete list of Blue Star AC Error Codes.

E0 - IDU EEPROM error

E1 - ODU coil medium-high error

E2 - IDU coil frozen protection

E4 - Discharge temperature high error

E5 - AC input over current protection

E6 - Communication error

E8 - Zero crossing error

EE - ODU EEPROM error

EC - Refrigerant leak detection

F1 - Indoor room temperature sensor error

F2 - IDU coil temperature sensor error

F3 - Ambient temperature sensor error

F4 - ODU coil temperature sensor error

F5 - ODU discharge temperature sensor error

P3 - Drive phase current overload fault

P4 - DC bus bar high voltage and low voltage protection

P7 - IPM error

P5 - Compressor phase current protection

P8 - IPM over high-temperature protection

PH - AC over-voltage and under-voltage protection

L1 - Drive phase voltage overload protection

L2 - Drive phase voltage over low protection

L3 - Outdoor DC fan fault

L4 - Phase current sampling abnormal

LC - Compressor out of step fault

LC - Compressor startup failure

H6 - IDU fan motor error

If your AC unit is suffering from serious problems, it is advised that you should contact Blue Star Customer Service. You can find the contact details for Blue Star on their official website linked here. Stay tuned for more helpful updates on tech.

Image Source: Blue Star Website