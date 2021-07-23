Bose Sleepbuds II Available To Buy At Rs 22,900: Specification & Features Here

Bose has announced their new Sleepbuds II for the Indian markets. The updated version of these Bose earbuds has been released with improved sound masking capabilities. Bose Sleepbuds II price has been fixed at Rs 22,900 and the users can directly purchase them from authorised Bose resellers. The Bose earbuds will also be available on e-commerce shopping sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. This has certainly got the entire tech community excited to learn more about this product.

Bose Sleepbuds II specifications, price and more

Makers have already released a lot of information about the Bose Sleepbuds II specifications and its main features. To give the users an enhanced experience, these earbuds are loaded with 35 in-built tracks including, 15 Naturescapes, 14 noise-masking tracks, and 10 Tranquilities. It has also been loaded with the IPX4 technology that makes these earbuds sweat and water-resistant. The makers have managed to improve the battery life of this product by adding the NiMH (Nickel-metal Hydride) battery that can deliver upto 10 hours of runtime. These will be packaged along with a charging case of anodized aluminium and using it will improve the battery life of these Bose earbuds by giving upto 30 hours of playtime. Bose has been trying to develop a technology to get rid of all the common disturbances that can wake someone up. Developers claim tested the product through a clinical study conducted by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the UCHealth CARE Innovation Center.

These products were launched in areas like the United States and Europe back in September 2021. It is available in a single colour variant and is covered by anti-friction coating covers. The device also has the new etched antenna for a more reliable and strong Bluetooth connectivity. Keep in mind that these products are designed for sleep and thus are not compatible to play regular music or take phone calls like the normal buds do. Seeing all these features along with the normal music or Bluetooth functions should have been a part of these earbuds because of their price. Apart from this, no other information has been released about these new Bose Sleepbuds II.