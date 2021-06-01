Can You Charge Laptop With Power Bank? Know About Power, Port And Capacity Requirements

With the increasing use of laptops, the requirement for a portable power source is on the rise. While there are converters that one carry around, it can lead to a bulky and inconvenient setup. That leaves a question - can you charge laptop with power bank? Keep reading to know more about charging a laptop using a portable battery, the prerequisites and points to consider.

Can you charge laptop with power bank?

Yes, it is possible to charge laptop with power bank. However, it depends upon the compatibility of a power bank and a laptop. Laptops are high power devices, which ship with chargers rated at 105W or even 135W in some models. On the other side, most power banks come with a 5V/2A or a 9V/2A power output, which is not even close to what a modern-day laptop can require. This is why it is essential to first figure out the charging rate of a laptop.

Power Rating

A typical Lenovo Ideapad requires 135W, a 15” MacBook Pro charges at 87W, while a 12” model might work with as low as 29W power input. So to charge each one of the above, one needs a power bank with either equal or more power output. A lower supply might not charge the device or end up in a reverse flow of power from the laptop to the power bank and drain out the laptop’s battery.

Compatible ports and adaptors

A laptop might come with plenty of ports. If a laptop comes with a USB C charging port, a power bank that matches the power output rate and has a USB C output port can charge it. Some laptops that still ship with proprietary charging ports can also be charged using a power bank with the help of special adapters. The adapter attaches to the charging cable. Another option can be searching for a power bank with AC output.

Battery capacity

The battery capacity of a power bank determines how many times it would charge a laptop. Keeping in mind that power banks offer 70 – 80% output capacity, select a power bank. In simple words, to charge a 5,000 mAh laptop 2 times, one might need to buy a 15,000 mAh power bank. Someone who uses a laptop extensively for demanding tasks such as gaming or content creation should go for a heavy-duty power bank.

