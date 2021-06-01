Can You Charge Laptop With Power Bank? Know About Power, Port And Capacity Requirements

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
With the increasing use of laptops, the requirement for a portable power source is on the rise. While there are converters that one carry around, it can lead to a bulky and inconvenient setup. That leaves a question - can you charge laptop with power bank? Keep reading to know more about charging a laptop using a portable battery, the prerequisites and points to consider.
Yes, it is possible to charge laptop with power bank. However, it depends upon the compatibility of a power bank and a laptop. Laptops are high power devices, which ship with chargers rated at 105W or even 135W in some models. On the other side, most power banks come with a 5V/2A or a 9V/2A power output, which is not even close to what a modern-day laptop can require. This is why it is essential to first figure out the charging rate of a laptop.
Power Rating
A typical Lenovo Ideapad requires 135W, a 15” MacBook Pro charges at 87W, while a 12” model might work with as low as 29W power input. So to charge each one of the above, one needs a power bank with either equal or more power output. A lower supply might not charge the device or end up in a reverse flow of power from the laptop to the power bank and drain out the laptop’s battery.
Compatible ports and adaptors
A laptop might come with plenty of ports. If a laptop comes with a USB C charging port, a power bank that matches the power output rate and has a USB C output port can charge it. Some laptops that still ship with proprietary charging ports can also be charged using a power bank with the help of special adapters. The adapter attaches to the charging cable. Another option can be searching for a power bank with AC output.
Battery capacity
The battery capacity of a power bank determines how many times it would charge a laptop. Keeping in mind that power banks offer 70 – 80% output capacity, select a power bank. In simple words, to charge a 5,000 mAh laptop 2 times, one might need to buy a 15,000 mAh power bank. Someone who uses a laptop extensively for demanding tasks such as gaming or content creation should go for a heavy-duty power bank.